Soddy-Daisy's Stefanie Wittler second runner-up in Miss America - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Soddy-Daisy's Stefanie Wittler second runner-up in Miss America Pageant

Posted: Updated:
Stefanie Wittler in July interview with Channel 3 Stefanie Wittler in July interview with Channel 3
Stefanie Wittler reports for Channel 3's Friday Night Football Stefanie Wittler reports for Channel 3's Friday Night Football
Stefanie Wittler (Miss America 2nd runner-up) Stefanie Wittler (Miss America 2nd runner-up)

Updated Jan. 30, 2010 9:45 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (WRCB) - Soddy-Daisy resident Stefanie Wittler is second runner-up in the 2010 Miss America pageant. The third place finish earned her a $20,000 scholarship.

Approximately 50 Chattanooga supporters, including a WRCB intern, were in the 7,000-seat arena at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Ms. Wittler sang Dolly Parton's "I'll Always Love You" in the talent portion of the competition and received one of that largest ovations of the evening.

Stefanie Wittler's platform is Ronald McDonald House and she has been a volunteer in Chattanooga since it opened.

Chattanooga viewers may also recognize Stefanie from her sideline reporting during Channel 3's Friday Night Football show last fall.

Miss Virginia, Caressa Cameron, took home the crown and $50,000 scholarship.

Original Story July 2009

Soddy-Daisy (WRCB) - Third time's a charm for the new Miss Tennessee, Stefanie Wittler.  The Soddy-Daisy beauty queen kept returning to Jackson, Tenn., home of the pageant, year after year hoping to capture the title.

"A word I have kept in my heart is perseverance. That is a character trait I will take into the schools with me and to not giving up one something that you really want," Wittler told Eyewitness News. 

Wittler says the crowning moment was literally a dream come true. 

"I've had that dream, and to be standing up there with Miss Memphis, we were the last two standing, it's exactly how I pictured it in my dreams," she said.

The glitz and glamour are only a small part of Stefanie's new job.  She'll be Governor Bredesen's official spokesperson for a safe and drug-free Tennessee.

"If I am here in Hamilton County, I may go to about four or five different schools," she said. 

That leaves Wittler the potential to reach thousands of students in one afternoon.

For the next year the new Miss Tennessee will be promoting her dual platforms: Children's Miracle Network and the Ronald McDonald House. 

"Children's Miracle Network and the Ronald McDonald house go hand-in-hand.  It is a natural partnership.  At the Ronald McDonald House they take care of families whose children are across the street at T.C. Thompson," Wittler told Eyewitness News.

In addition to her daily duties, Wittler will also be preparing to represent the Volunteer State at Miss America.  That pageant will be held in January in Las Vegas.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:14:54 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:14:38 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.