CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Jenny is just 15 years old and already has dreams of going to college and being successful. her principal says she is doing great in school.

"I love school. I want to get my education, and I love hanging out with my friends," said Jenny. "I want to be a nurse that delivers babies, a midwife and a nurse practitioner because I love kids a whole lot."

Jenny seems to have a pretty grownup ambition for a teen who hasn't had a chance to enjoy the love and security of a forever family.

"I'd like to have a family that cares about me, but who are not too strict and loves kids a lot," said Jenny.

Jenny hopes she will find parents she can lean on. She says having a brother and sister would be okay, too.

Jenny has learned from her foster family how much she enjoys family trips and really enjoys being adventurous.

"I love going on vacation," said Jenny. "That is one place we can bond together."