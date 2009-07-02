Baby Float and Crib Recall

Before you take young children into the water this holiday weekend, you might want to see this huge recall.

About four million inflatable baby floats from Aqua Leisure are now under a voluntary recall with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Here are a few of their 15 different models.

The C-P-S-C has received 31 reports of the seats tearing, causing children to slip into the water.

Aqua Leisure is offering refunds at www.aqualeisure.com.

Also, the C-P-S-C has issued a voluntary recall of about 400,000 drop-side cribs from Simplicity.

The C-P-S-C says the crib's hardware can break, causing children to get stuck in an unintended gap.

About a million of these cribs were recalled in 2007 after the death of an eight-month-old.