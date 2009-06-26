June 26th: Fast Food Place Fails

Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five.

Failure

Central Park

Rossville Blvd

63

*employees not washing their hands

*no bleach for sanitizing

*food held at wrong temperature, nine pounds of chicken thrown out

*manager tells Eyewitness News mechanical error with food temperature will be corrected

*********************************

High Score

Guthries

808 Scenic Hwy, Lookout Mtn

96

***********************************