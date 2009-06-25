Beef Recall

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - JBS Swift Beef Co. of Greeley has recalled about 41,000 of beef products because of possible E. coli contamination.

JBS Swift spokesman Chandler Keys said Thursday the recall is voluntary and no illnesses have been reported.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the products were produced on April 21-22 and were shipped to distributors and retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

All the recalled beef is in boxes bearing "EST. 969" and packaging date codes of 042109 or 042209. They have case codes of 21852, 21853, 31852, 31853, 33852, 33853, 41853, 41853, 79852, 79853 or 90853.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact the JBS Swift's consumer hot line at (800) 555-7675.

