Soup Mix Recall

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Unilever United States, Inc. is voluntarily recalling(imported from Israel) because it contains eggs without listing them on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The soup mix is packed in a 2.18 oz (62 g) pouch. Its UNIT UPC is 4800170660 (located on the back of the pouch under the bar code). The recall includes all "BEST-IF-USED-BY" dates (located on a panel next to the UPC). The product was distributed nationwide.

Consumers who have the recalled soup mix are asked to discard it and call 877-270-7412, which is operational 24 hours a day, for information on the recall and to request a full refund. A company consumer services representative is available between 8:30 AM and 6:00 PM EDT. No other Knorr® products are affected by this recall.