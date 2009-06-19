Nestle recalls Toll House cookie dough products

Associated Press - June 19, 2009 9:43 AM ET

SOLON, Ohio (AP) - Nestle USA says its baking unit has voluntarily recalled Toll House refrigerated cookie dough products after a number or illnesses were reported by those who ate the dough raw.

The company said the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are investigating reported E. coli illnesses that might be related to the ingestion of raw cookie dough.

The company says consumers should not eat raw cookie dough and that such a warning is featured on its packaging.

The recall includes refrigerated cookie bar dough, cookie dough tub, cookie dough tubes, limited edition cookie dough items, seasonal cookie dough and Ultimates cookie bar dough. It does not affect any other Toll House products.

