Sweatshirt Recall

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Macy's will voluntarily recall about 33,000 hooded children's sweatshirts that pose a strangulation risk.
The recall announced Wednesday covers boys' and girls' Epic Threads and girls' Greendog sweatshirts, in small and medium sizes, that have a drawstring sewn in the base of the hood. They were sold nationwide from July 2008 to March 2009 and cost between $32 to $50.
The sweatshirts were made in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Taiwan. Consumers can remove the drawstring to eliminate risk. If they are returned, the store will give a full refund.
The commission said no injuries have been reported.
For more information, call Macy's Inc. at (888) 257-5949.
(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.