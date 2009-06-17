Sweatshirt Recall

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Macy's will voluntarily recall about 33,000 hooded children's sweatshirts that pose a strangulation risk.

The recall announced Wednesday covers boys' and girls' Epic Threads and girls' Greendog sweatshirts, in small and medium sizes, that have a drawstring sewn in the base of the hood. They were sold nationwide from July 2008 to March 2009 and cost between $32 to $50.

The sweatshirts were made in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Taiwan. Consumers can remove the drawstring to eliminate risk. If they are returned, the store will give a full refund.

The commission said no injuries have been reported.

For more information, call Macy's Inc. at (888) 257-5949.

