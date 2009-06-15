Congratulations to our winners in the Sloss Furnaces Stokin' the Fire BBQ & Music Festival Contest

Congratulations to our Winners!

They are:

Renae Duckworth

Amber Rogers

Ella Henry

Amy Hunt

Michael Morgan

Sloss Furnaces Stokin' the Fire BBQ & Music Festival

in Birmingham, AL

August 21 & 22, 2009

Click Here for Official Contest Rules

Each winner will win a 4 pack of tickets to 2 days of the best barbecue with Rhythm and Blues music. A Grand Prize winner will also get hotel accommodations. No purchase necessary. Just click on the form at the top of the page to register using our easy on-line contest entry registration process. You must be 21 years of age to enter.

What the winner (and his or her 3 lucky guests) will see!

The Sloss Furnaces Stokin' the Fire BBQ and Music Festival has something for everyone! See chefs and amateurs battle it out for the best BBQ! In addition to the BBQ battles, everyone can enjoy local music at the Stokin' stage, purchase BBQ from nationally acclaimed BBQ vendors, and enjoy global grilling demonstrations by chefs from the best restaurants. The kids will also have plenty of rib ticklin' fun. The little critters are welcome and can be entertained at the Kid's Zone water tower stage and particpate in arts and crafts activities for the hot summer month.

Sure it's hot, but nothing can beat this BBQ heat! This is serious B-B and Q. While they're busy grillin' for the prize money, music fans can just sweat along with Southern Culture on the Skids, Jason Isbell, Eliot Morris, Moses Mayfield, Alejandro Escovedo,and many more.

Stokin' the Fire hours will be be from 4PM to 11PM on Friday and 11AM to 11PM on Saturday.