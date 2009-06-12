June 12th: Snow Hill Rd Restaurant Fails

Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five.

Low Score

Beef O'Brady's

5958 Snow Hill Road

69

*Dirty floors, microwave and ice machine

*Food not stored at the right temperature

*Food not properly stored

*********************************

High Score

J's BBQ

200 38th Street