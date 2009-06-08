CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - At Christmas time most of us are drawn even closer to our families. Kala dreams of having a family and what that would feel like.

"Actually feel like somebody loved me enough to adopt me," said Kayla. "I just want that family that somebody actually cares about me."

Those who know Kala say she is a friendly and loving child, and that she's working hard to make her life better. That's a tall order for a young teen to try to do.

Kala's had a tough life. She's been in five foster families in four years and is now in a group home.

She is creative, artistic and smart. She loves art, scrapbooking, horses and being outside. In fact her ideal family is "a family with a farm who has horses."

But more importantly she imagines "they're nice they help me with the problems; they sit down and talk to me when I need it."

Kala is kindhearted and wants to be a nurse so she can help people. She says she prays for others as well as herself. What she asks for is "to help me with stuff I'm going through and help people out there who need help."

If you'd like to know more about Kala, call the Department of Children's Services.