DATE: Saturday, June 13th

TIME: 8:00PM

STAGE: Unum Stage

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A couple that hails from New York and has been dubbed the leading proponent of the American "Anti-folk" movement. featuring spare arrangements of guitar and drums.

The comparison to the "White Stripes" is inevitable but way off course. Once a roommate of Beck, Paleface pushes the boundaries of the singer/songwriter genre and draws rave reviews when he visits Chattanooga's nightspots and after-hours lounges.

Playing folk music in its simplest form, Paleface has been cited as a major influence by both Beck and Kimya Dawson.

Paleface was discovered at an NYC open mic in 1990 by Danny Fields (The Stooges, The Ramones, MC5). He soon became the first Antifolk (Neofolk/Modern Folk) artist signed to major labels (Sire Records, Polydor Records), followed by college radio hits and national tours with the likes of Billy Bragg and The Breeders.

While hanging around the Lower East Side with his then close pal Beck, Paleface became a major influence on Beck's early work.... Beck says "We used to go to all the open mikes together. He taught me Daniel Johnston songs on the sidewalk and let me sleep on his couch. He was a great songwriter, a generous friend, and a big influence on my early stuff".

After touring with The Breeders, Paleface collapsed and nearly died from alcohol. Following a long recovery Paleface returned to NYC's Antifolk scene and befriended a new breed of artists (The Moldy Peaches/Kimya Dawson, Regina Spektor, and Langhorne Slim among others).

Paleface became a major source of influence and inspiration to many of them. After finishing a record, (Just About To Burn), which featured drummer Monica 'Mo' Samalot, Paleface met The Avett Brothers. They developed a strong bond based on respect and admiration for each others work. Paleface often shares the stage with The Avetts, and his songwrting, vocals and insrumentation are featured on two of their records. The Avett Brothers returned the favor and guest-performed on Paleface's records 'A Different Story' and 'The Show Is On The Road' which released in April on Ramseur Records.