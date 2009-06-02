Christable and the Jons

Bands You Need to See at Riverbend

Date: Sunday June 7th

Time: 6:45pm

Stage: TVA Showcase Stage

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- This vaudevillian swing band with a high energy frontwoman that's a favorite among critics and concert-goers alike.

Straight from the hills of Appalachia comes the sultry swing of Christabel and the Jons. Their music is a blend of southern blues, swing, and gypsy folk, delivered with an expressive singer-songwriter's soul and a laid back, sultry stage performance that keeps the audience intrigued. Dressy vintage costumes and soft lighting gives the performance a torch singer, speakeasy look.

Christa DeCicco, lead singer & guitarist, first began writing songs and performing at age 5. She received a B.S. degree in 2003 from the University of Tennessee in Ornamental Horticulture and Landscape Design, and now is self-employed as a freelance gardener.

After much anticipation and hard work, Christabel and the Jons have completed recording their first full-length album titled, "Love and Circumstances." Her first self-titled album, "Christa DeCicco" was released in 2005.

Her backup band "The Jons" consists of Jon Whitlock on drums, percussion, and backing vocals, Mischa Goldman on upright bass, and Seth Hopper on violin, mandolin, trumpet, and bandoneon.

Always attracting big crowds when they come to town, this band is keeping a uniquely American art form alive ...not forgetting that music involves "performance", not just studio tricks.

This band blends familiar standards with modern vintage sounding originals. Their music is acoustic and colorful, a blend of Appalachian mountain music and vintage swing.

