Emmitt Nershi Band

Bands You Need to See at Riverbend

DATE: June 6th

TIME: 7:45pm

STAGE: Bud Light Stage

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- From the saloons of Telluride to the some of the most sought after venues in America, Bill Nershi has delighted countless fans as a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and founding member of the String Cheese Incident.

A seasoned veteran of flat-picking and a variety of acoustic styles, Nershi adds a unique, colorful perspective to virtually any musical situation he encounters, and his enthusiasm and playful spirit encourage an interactive, participatory experience for musicians and fans alike.



Nershi is playing the Riverbend Festival as part of the Emmit/Nershi band, along with Drew Emmit of "Leftover Salmon".

The band is known for beginning songs with traditional bluegrass or Americana arrangements, then expanding them into improvizational jazzy, psychedelic "jams".