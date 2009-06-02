Witness in Sam Parker Case Dies

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WRCB) A material witness in the case against Sam Parker is dead.

It's been more than two years since Theresa Parker went missing. Her body has never been found, but her estranged husband Sam is charged with murder.

At a hearing in April, the district attorney made a motion for 71-year-old Alice Cordell to give a video deposition. That deposition was recorded. Cordell died Saturday.

We don't know what information she has in the case.