WALKER COUNTY (WRCB) -- A judge in Walker County, Georgia denied bond Monday for a former LaFayette cop charged with murder.

Sam Parker is suspected of killing his estranged wife Theresa.

She vanished more than two years ago and her body has never been found.

At a hearing last week, Parker's attorney argued bond should be granted because taxpayers are footing the bill to house, feed and transport Parker.

The judge denied that request Monday.

Parker was scheduled for trial next month, but the judge has a conflict. No new date has been set.