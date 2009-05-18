Slide Show: Red Bank Elem. Celebrates Festival of Nations - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Travis Ruff and Danielle Hart have their passports stamped by Mrs. Millwood as they visit Italy.

Kindergarten Teacher, Tiffany Maddox, shares information with students about her trip to Mexico and life there.

Camille Singo, Annabell Cruz and Khadijah Ward show off their African face painting.

Zera, Faransine and Furaha demonstrate a native African song and dance.

Rob McDonald and Oksana Vakhranerva (from Russia) discuss the customs and culture of Russia to students. They brought a "samovar" (hot tea urn) and nesting dolls that are typical of the Russian culture.

Morgan Hudson, Sophia Han, Jada Garza, Maiya Workman, Brisnie Sanchez and Dastyn Kilgore all discussed what they learned about Germany with students.

Students from Africa that are currently attending Red Bank Elementary are Dieundone Harerimana, David Nikiza, Faransine Niyokwizera, Furaha Irankunda, Edimo Nintereste, Eric Ndabatezin. Desta Bume, from Ethopia, is currently an exchange student at Signal Mountain Middle/High and kicked off the 3rd Annual Festival of Nations with an inspirational message.

Slide Show: Red Bank Elem. Celebrates Festival of Nations

