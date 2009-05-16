Channel 3 Wins Society of Professional Journalists Awards - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Channel 3 Wins Society of Professional Journalists Awards

Posted: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WRCB) - The Channel 3 Eyewitness News team brought home several awards in the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists' Golden Press Card Awards Friday.

The Eyewitness News Team placed first in the News Reporting for Television category and brought home an Award of Excellence for the "Dalton Explosion" coverage. The judges said it was "a great job of using all available resources to cover the developing story as completely as possible. Excellent blend of live reports from several locations pertinent to this story." Entries from Knoxville's WBIR-TV placed second, third, and fourth.

Sports Anchor Keith Cawley also received the first place Award of Excellence for "Losers Win." The judges said it was a "very good blend of audio and video elements to complement the good basic writing and storytelling evident in this piece. The reporter gets a lot accomplished in just 2:03."

Investigative Reporter Rachel Withers won second place in the Investigative Reporting category. She won an Award of Merit for her story titled "Cancer Con" that focused on the Keele Maynor scandal. She placed behind Knoxville's WATE-TV.

WRCBtv.com placed third in the Overall Web Site category and was the highest television station site to place. Entrants had to submit the site's URL and a letter explaining how the entry makes best use of the medium and how the site uses special features. Judging criteria included content, construction, ease of navigation, interactive participation, design and aesthetics.

Knoxville.com of the Knoxville News Sentinel placed first in the Overall Web Site category followed by knoxnews.com also of the Knoxville News Sentinel, Channel 3 Eyewitness News WRCBtv.com was third, and Knoxville's WBIR.com placed fourth.

The East Tennessee chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists covers Knoxville, Chattanooga, Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol, and other cities around the eastern third of the state.

To see an entire list of winners, click here.

