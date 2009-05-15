May 15th: Bad News for Downtown Bistro

Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five.
*food stored near chemicals
*chemicals stored in improper places in kitchen
Channel 3 Eyewitness News spoke by phone to Easy Bistro Owner Eric Neil who assures us that the health score is not an acurate representation of his restaurant. The business was penalized for not having a backflow unit which keeps chemicals out of their hose lines used for cleaning the kitchen. Neil tells us the restaurant does have that equipemtn and is awaiting reinspection. He expects to pass.
