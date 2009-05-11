The Dr. Oz Show can be seen on Channel 3 weekdays at 3pm. Click here to go the The Dr. Oz Show website

Dr. Oz, host of "The Dr. Oz Show", is Vice-Chair and Professor of Surgery at Columbia University. He directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital. His research interests include heart replacement surgery, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, complementary medicine and health care policy. He has authored over 400 original publications, book chapters, and medical books and has received several patents. He performs 250 heart operations annually.





Born in Cleveland, OH; Lives in New Jersey

Dr. Oz was born in Cleveland, Ohio and received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University (1982) and obtained a joint MD and MBA (1986) from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School. He was awarded the Captain's Athletic Award for leadership in college and was Class President followed by President of the Student Body during medical school. He lives in Cliffside Park, NJ with his wife Lisa of 23 years and their 4 children, Daphne, Arabella, Zoe, and Oliver.





Dr. Oz is the Health Expert on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." He has also served as chief medical consultant to Discovery Communications, where his "Transplant!" series won both a Freddie and a Silver Telly award. In addition to numerous appearances on "Good Morning America," he has also appeared on the "Today" show, "Larry King Live," "The View," guest-hosted the "Charlie Rose" show and appeared on all the evening news broadcasts. He also served as medical director of Denzel Washington's "John Q" and participated in several other feature films.





Authored Five Best Sellers

Dr. Oz authored five New York Times Best Sellers including "You: The Owner's Manual", "You: The Smart Patient", "YOU: On a Diet", "YOU: Staying Young", "YOU: Being Beautiful" as well as the award winning "Healing from the Heart". He has a regular column in Esquire magazine and his article "Retool, Reboot, and Rebuild" was awarded the 2009 National Magazine Award for Personal Service.





Dr. Oz is also the host of a daily talk show on Sirius XM Radio's "Oprah Radio" on XM Channel 156 and Sirius Channel 195 (as part of its "Best of XM" package).



Selected as Most Influential



In addition to belonging to every major professional society for heart surgeons, Dr. Oz has been honored as one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People (08), Esquire magazine's 75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century, a Global Leader of Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum (99-04), and "The Harvard 100 Most Influential Alumni" in the 02138 magazine, as well as receiving the Ellis Island Medal of Honor (08). He won the prestigious Gross Surgical Research Scholarship, and has received an honorary doctorate from Istanbul University, He was voted "The Best and Brightest" by Esquire Magazine, a "Doctor of the Year" by Hippocrates magazine and "Healer of the Millennium" by Healthy Living magazine. Dr. Oz is annually elected as a highest quality physician by the Castle Connolly Guide as well as other major ranking groups.

