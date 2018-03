Untitled Document

Margaret Morgan LPN Nurse of the Week

Margaret has been with Amedisys for four years and currently serves as a visiting nurse. She thinks the best thing about her job is that at the end of the day, she has made a difference in at least one person’s life. Her favorite Amedisys Core Belief is #7, “Focus On Things You Can Control.” Margaret’s favorite color is yellow because it is bright and cheerful.