Lana Tallent RN Nurse of the Week
Lana is a visiting staff nurse who loves her job because it allows her to make a difference in patient care. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, camping and going to the beach.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More