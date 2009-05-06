Susan Peglow -- Nurse of the Week
Susan is a new visiting nurse and has been with Amedisys for about five weeks. Her favorite Amedisys Core Belief is #7, “Focus On Things You Can Control.” Outside of work, she enjoys gardening, ranching and acting at the local theater.
