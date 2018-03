Eyewitness News Reporter Lauren Brown took these photos while on the scene of a meth lab bust at a Wal-Mart in Collegedale.



Collegedale Police officers were dismantling the mobile meth lab in the Wal-Mart parking lot.



A tip to the Eyewitness Newsroom led our crews to the scene of the mobile meth lab bust. Our cameras were the only ones rolling Wednesday afternoon.



The Meth Task Force was called in to assist police.



Officers are calling it a shake and bake lab, which is one of the more common types of meth labs. It's also more dangerous.



This is the second meth lab bust in as many days in Collegedale, but the two instances are not related.



Brittney Land was charged with manufacturing/promotion of methamphetamine and shoplifting.



Christopher Millsaps was charged with possession of methamphetamine and manufacturing/promotion of methamphetamine.