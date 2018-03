Untitled Document

Stacie Eady - Ft. Oglethorpe Nurse of the Week

Stacie brings a strong conviction of personal pride and achievement to her work as a licensed occupational therapist to Amedisys. Her core belief is "require continuous improvement". Stacie worked for two and a half years with Amedisys. She has worked with inpatient rehab units for three years, pediatrics for five years, seating and positioning for two years, CORF for a year and home health care for four years.