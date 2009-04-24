CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- As most of you already know, Bill Markham is retiring at the end of June and he's bringing us his first installment of a weekly series called "Bill's Favorite Things".
And it's fitting that his first one is about pets.
He's taking a look at an obscure place called "Wally's Friends". Its mission is passionate, solving the runaway problem, of pet over-population.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More