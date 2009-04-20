CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Kourtney loves all kinds of activities. The opportunity to bowl appealed to her, and she also loves basketball. People who know her best say she is a delight to be with. Kourtney is full of energy and curiosity, and she's a sweet and caring child.

That shows in her plans for the future.

"Go to college and be a firefighter," said Kourtney. "I like saving people."

With Kourtney's vivid imagination, she can envision her future as a firefighter.

"Going in the front, in front of the smoke and saving people," said Kourtney.

To get there she needs parents who have the patience and skills to support her special needs.

She would love to have it all.

"A nice mom and dad, a brother and my own room, a dog and a cat," she said.

If you'd like to know more, call the Department of Children's Services at 1-877-DCS-KIDS.