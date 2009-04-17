Untitled Document

Sheri Baker - South Pittsburg Nurse of the Week

Sheri Baker RN graduated from nursing school in 1998. Her work history includes nine years as assistant nurse manager on ortho/neuro floor at Erlanger. We have been fortunate enough to have her with us for a little over a year. She is married with two children. Peer comments ranged from referencing her high competence level and early problem assessment skills to her easy going nature. I think best summed up by one employee’s comment “She has a heart of gold.”