Sheri Baker

Untitled Document

Sheri Baker - South Pittsburg Nurse of the Week

Sheri Baker RN graduated from nursing school in 1998. Her work history includes nine years as assistant nurse manager on ortho/neuro floor at Erlanger. We have been fortunate enough to have her with us for a little over a year. She is married with two children. Peer comments ranged from referencing her high competence level and early problem assessment skills to her easy going nature. I think best summed up by one employee’s comment “She has a heart of gold.”

Sheri Baker

