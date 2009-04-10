Salad Recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mrs. Grissom's Salads is recalling several of its cheese products due to undeclared anchovies.

The products were distributed through retail grocery and dollar stores in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and West Virginia.

Mrs. Grissom's Salads CEO Kenneth Funger said the omission was discovered April 8th during a routine inspection at the company's processing and packaging plant in Nashville.

The Worcestershire sauce used in the recalled products contains anchovies, and people who have an allergy to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to the products.

Recalled products include the company's cheese spreads, dips and pimento cheese spread.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

