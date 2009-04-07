Meet Mia: A Story of Hope - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Meet Mia: A Story of Hope

Posted: Updated:
Malcolm and Mia Allen Malcolm and Mia Allen

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Patients and their families can stay at Target House during their treatment anywhere from two months to two years or longer. One of those patients is 10-year-old Mia Allen. She and her father have been staying at Target House for a while now.

Mia was diagnosed with cancer, and she and her father came almost immediately to St. Jude.

Mia has a tumor behind her left eye.

"It was actually forcing her eye out," said Malcolm Allen, Mia's Dad. 

After the diagnosis, they came to St. Jude for treatment.

"I don't remember the first few months to be honest with you, just overwhelmed," said Malcolm.

"It's very tiring," said Mia. "Get up early and take your bath and go and get your treatments, and it makes you so sick and everything, wear you down."

Now Mia is feeling better and after eight months of treatment at the hospital, the last scan gave the news they had prayed for.

"All I could say was, 'say it again, say it again,' and she said, 'we can't find any sign of the tumor,' and I said, 'say it again,'" said Malcolm. "I kept making her repeat it."

Because of donors to the hospital and programs like the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, Mia will soon go home.

So why should you buy a ticket to the Dream Home? You get a shot at an amazing home and other great prizes.

But Mia has the best reason.

"I think it's a great place, and it helps little kids," said Mia.

Your Dream Home tickets gets you a shot of winning one of more than a dozen great prizes, not just the home. Because a limited number of tickets are sold your odds of winning are great.

To buy a ticket or find out more about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, click here. You can also call 1-800-750-6962 or stop by any Trust Federal Credit Union or participating Lowe's location.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:55:09 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:54:57 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.