Meet Mia: A Story of Hope

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Patients and their families can stay at Target House during their treatment anywhere from two months to two years or longer. One of those patients is 10-year-old Mia Allen. She and her father have been staying at Target House for a while now.

Mia was diagnosed with cancer, and she and her father came almost immediately to St. Jude.

Mia has a tumor behind her left eye.

"It was actually forcing her eye out," said Malcolm Allen, Mia's Dad.

After the diagnosis, they came to St. Jude for treatment.

"I don't remember the first few months to be honest with you, just overwhelmed," said Malcolm.

"It's very tiring," said Mia. "Get up early and take your bath and go and get your treatments, and it makes you so sick and everything, wear you down."

Now Mia is feeling better and after eight months of treatment at the hospital, the last scan gave the news they had prayed for.

"All I could say was, 'say it again, say it again,' and she said, 'we can't find any sign of the tumor,' and I said, 'say it again,'" said Malcolm. "I kept making her repeat it."

Because of donors to the hospital and programs like the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, Mia will soon go home.

So why should you buy a ticket to the Dream Home? You get a shot at an amazing home and other great prizes.

But Mia has the best reason.

"I think it's a great place, and it helps little kids," said Mia.

