Yogurt Recall

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WRCB) -- Stonyfield Farm, Londonderry, New Hampshire, is recalling some Fat Free Plain Yogurt Quarts in Stonyfield Farm branded containers. The products are being recalled because they may contain a presence of food grade sanitizer.

Recalled products are limited to Stonyfield Farm 32-ounce Fat Free Plain yogurt UPC # 52159 00006 carrying one of the following product codes printed along the cup bottom that start with the following date codes:

May 06 09 Time stamped 22:17 thru 23:59 (limited to these specific time stamps only)

May 07 09 All time stamps

Approximately 44,000 quarts were distributed to retail accounts nationally.

Consumers are advised not to consume the product and to return opened and unopened containers to the store where it was purchased. Anyone returning these products will be reimbursed for the full value of their purchase.

Customers with questions should contact Stonyfield Farm Consumer Relations at 1-800-Pro-Cows (776-2697) or visit the company's website at www.stonyfield.com.