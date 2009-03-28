Fmr Hamilton Teaching Assistant Charged with 60 Counts of Child Rape and Sexual Battery

UPDATE 4/18

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- A grand jury in Nashville has indicted a former Hamilton County teaching assistant on sixty counts of child rape and sexual battery.

Forty year old Ronald Boykin is accused of having sexual contact with four students at Donelson Middle School. Boykin is held on $100,000 bond while he waits for trial.

In all, here are the indictments for Boykin:

33 counts of sexual battery by an authority figure

14 counts of rape without consent

13 counts of statutory rape

UPDATE 4/3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A judge in Nashville has dismissed one of the child sex charges against a public school teacher who is accused in two cities.

Ronald Boykin faces charges involving minors in Nashville and Chattanooga.

On Thursday, as Boykin appeared in court at Nashville, the judge threw out one of three counts against him when - according to The Tennessean - prosecutors attributed statements in the warrant to the wrong alleged victim.

General Sessions Judge Dan Eisenstein threw out a statutory rape warrant and said he would consider sexual battery charges Friday.

Boykin is charged in Chattanooga with rape and sexual battery by an authority figure when he was employed at a Hamilton County high school.

UPDATE 4/1

Three employees of Metro-Nashville Schools are out of a job. They were forced to resign after a man, wanted for sex crimes in Chattanooga, was hire there.

At a traffic stop it was discovered that Ronald Boykin was wanted on warrants for child sex crimes when was working at Brainerd High.

Ronald Boykin is currently being held at the Davidson County Jail in Nashville.

UPDATE 3/31

New information about a former teaching assistant at Brainerd High School facing child sex crimes in Chattanooga and now Nashville.

Ronal Boykin's past started to unravel when Metro police pulled him over a week ago and discovered warrants for his arrest in 2006 in Chattanooga on rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.

So how did he get hire and worked for two years at Donelson Middle School?

He went through all the background checks and there was no indication on any checks that were done that there was anything in his background.

The TBI says it is because Boykin was charged in Hamilton County, but never arrested and fingerprinted.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Chattanooga man wanted on rape and sexual battery charges was arrested after being suspended at the middle school where he was teaching in Nashville.

Ronald E. Boykin, 40, who teaches at Donelson Middle School in Nashville, was stopped for a traffic violation. Officers then discovered that Boykin's license was suspended and that he was wanted in Chattanooga on rape and sexual battery charges.

Police have identified at least two boys who said he inappropriately touched them at his home.

Stay with Eyewitness News to bring you more details as they become available.