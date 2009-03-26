MELISSA TURNER

After her graduation from Cleveland High School in 2000, Melissa made the journey to big orange country attending the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Here she received a Bachelor of Science in Communications with a focus in Broadcasting and a minor in Speech Communication. During Melissa's time at the University of Tennessee she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma where she held the public relations chair for the sorority her junior year. During her senior year she worked for WIVK and WNOX in Knoxville as a reporter.



Once graduated from UTK, Melissa went to work for a local Chattanooga TV station as a producer and assignment desk editor. After some rearranging at the station, the traffic position came open, and Melissa gladly accepted the new opportunity. Within a few months, Melissa was given the chance to do the traffic at US 101. She happily accepted the new position and joined the team of many Clear Channel stations including Rock 105, 98.1 The Legend and The River.



Melissa now resides in Ooltewah where she lives with her husband Brad and their two dogs, Moley and Sierra. In her free time Melissa enjoys reading a good book, cheering on the Tennessee Vols and playing a good game of softball. She is a strong supporter of breast cancer awareness and participates every year in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Cleveland.