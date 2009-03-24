High Chair Recall

The seat can fall backwards from high chair frame if the booster seat release is unlatched while the child is in the product.

Fisher Price and the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission have announced the recall of roughly 24,000 3-in-1 High Chair to Booster seats.

There is also the risk that the seat back can detach if not fully snapped in place, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury to young children.

The chairs were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from December 2008 through March 2009.

The product number (P5369) is printed on the side of the seat, on a label on the seat pad, and on the product's packaging.

The firm has received one report of a seat back detaching and child falling out, resulting in a skull fracture.

Owners should stop using the recalled high chairs immediately and contact Fisher-Price for instructions and a free repair kit.

For additional information, contact Fisher-Price at (800) 432-5437 anytime or visit the firm's Web site at http://www.service.mattel.com.

