CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - It doesn't take long to figure out that James embraces every task and activity with enthusiasm, and he enjoys being in the spotlight or being in charge. Taking part in his 65-member youth gospel choir is one of many social activities for James.

"I sing all tenor to alto to soprano, but I've been voted to be director, so I'm in the big league now," said James.

James is also vice president of his school's culinary arts program. As much as he likes cooking, he says being a lawyer is his career choice.

"I'd like being in court being the one everybody pays attention to," said James.

Those who know James well says he gets along well with others. He loves school and his teachers. What he needs is a Forever Family and stability as he get close to adulthood.

James has learned to adapt and adjust and keep smiling.

"I've got a good personality a good head on my shoulders," said James. "As Mom told me 'no matter what comes against you no weapon shall prosper.'"

That is his Bible verse: no matter what comes against you, no weapon shall prosper.

If your family is looking for ways to make a difference in this world, adopting a child like James would be a wonderful mission. To learn more call 1-877-DCS-KIDS.