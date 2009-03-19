Career Fair, Hiring Freeze

Bernadette Jay

Eyewitness News Reporter

Reggie Coleman

Eyewitness News Photographer

CHATT STATE (WRCB) You might expect a career fair filled with vendors in the hiring mood. Great news when unemployment rates in the area continue to climb. But Thursday at Chattanooga State we found employers like the Art Institute are attending the Career Fair even though their company is under a hiring freeze.

"I'm letting them know I'm not here for the career aspect but the college part of it" said Emilie Malone of the Art Institue.

They're recruiting potential students who might like to to further their education.

"Are you actually currently hiring at this moment?" ask Adam Raven, "At this moment we are under a hiring freeze" says Malone.

Hiring freeze is exactly what Adam Raven is hearing on his quest to find a job. He says he's had no problem landing the interview but it never turns into employment.

"A number of places like to do interviews but then they tell you afterwards well we have a hiring freeze and we'll be looking for someone in the fall" said Raven

Raven like so many of the unemployed are willing to take a job doing just about anything.

"Anything looks good right now anything that's a pay check. I spent quite a bit on my education if I have to wait tables then I'll have to go back to doing that again nothing is beneath me" he said.

Even if it means working part time as a bank teller. First Tennessee recruiters tell us without teller experience it's $10.00 an hour. Not too bad but are job seekers jumping at a part time gig without benefits?

"I hear a lot of people say 'I can't do that' I need those full time hours. I need those benefits so that does single out a lot of people" said Denise Davis, recruiter for First Tennesee.

As for Adam Raven, he's leaving the job fair feeling discouraged.

"Time and time again I've heard that they'rer currently in a hiring freeze and hopefully in the summer or beginning in the fall that they might be opening up employment again" said Raven.

For him, it's back to square one.