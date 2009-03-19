Mother of Burned Child Gets Suspended Sentence - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Updated

Mother of Burned Child Gets Suspended Sentence

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: APRIL 1, 2010

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The mother of a young girl seriously while she left to go shopping will avoid jail time.

Erika Springs entered a plea of guilty to three counts of reckless endangerment. A judge sentenced her to a suspended sentence of 11 months 29 days.

APRIL 2, 2009

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Hamilton County grand jury indicted a woman for reckless endangerment for the serious burns her daughter suffered.

In January 2008, six year old Dynasty McMillian suffered burns over 40 percent of her body when she tried to cook food. Her mother, Erica Springs, left her daughter along with several children in the care of an elderly man.

Police say Springs was out shopping with a friend when the accident happened. A neighbor heard Dynasty screaming as she ran outside. The neighbor stopped the fire and called authorities. Dynasty had to undergo treatment for months for her injuries.

Springs will be arraigned on April 3rd.

