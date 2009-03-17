Career In Pictures: Longtime WRCB Photojournalist Retires

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Longtime WRCB photojournalist Tommy Eason retired after nearly 30 years at the television station on Monday. Eason says he still plans to contribute still pictures and videos on a part-time freelance basis in the market.

Tommy Eason is credited with almost always making Channel 3 Eyewitness News the first on scene for many fires, car crashes, and other breaking news.



Recently, the Chattanooga Times Free Press published a vintage photograph of Tommy while he covered the Jimmy Hoffa trial in Chattanooga in 1964. Tommy tells a story around the newsroom that he and Hoffa spoke every morning. But one day, Tommy was not at trial. Hoffa asked someone, "Where's Tommy?"

When someone explained that Tommy was attending the birth of his first daughter, Hoffa had some of his men deliver flowers to the room.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News would not be the news organization viewers know today without Tommy Eason's commitment to the news. There will never be another photojournalist like him.

Tommy and his wife Jan reside in North Georgia.

