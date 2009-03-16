CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- "I want somebody to help me with my problems when I don't have nobody to go to, just go to my parents," said Brooklyn.

Brooklyn has a place in her heart waiting for loving parents. A lot of 16-year-olds are trying to pull away from their parents, but not teens who have missed the nurturing we all need.

"A mom and dad. Somebody to look to. I didn't have a mom and dad around me. Basically they never took care of me," said Brooklyn. "I want somebody to support me, show me the right ways to good and everything for my life."

Brooklyn is a sweet, cheerful girl who enjoys her friends and her music. In fact she'd like to study music in college. Her favorite class in high school is home economics, because she loves to cook.

A Forever Family could help this teen move into adulthood with confidence and hope.

If you'd like to find out, more call the Department of Children Services at 1-877-DCS-KIDS.