Meet the Builder

Pratt and Associates is both excited and proud to be able to participate in the 2011 St. Jude Dream home. As a family owned business, we have always placed our focus on families and as parents and grandparents we are both acutely aware of the importance of the health of our children and all children. We also realize the vital role that St. Jude plays in providing diagnosis and treatment for children all over the country.

St. Jude is unlike any o­ther pediatric treatment and research facility. Discoveries made there have completely changed how the world treats children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases. With research and patient care under one roof, St. Jude is where some of today's most gifted researchers are able to do science more quickly.

St. Jude researchers are published and cited more often in high impact publications than any other private pediatric oncology research institution in America. St. Jude is a place where many doctors send some of their sickest patients and toughest cases. A place where cutting-edge research and revolutionary discoveries happen every day.

All patients accepted for treatment at St. Jude are treated without regard to the family's ability to pay.

On behalf of the staff of Pratt & Associates and the many generous sponsors of the 2011 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, thank you for supporting this endeavor and most importantly Thank You for supporting the staff, families and children at the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Together we will make a difference.

Sincerely,

James Pratt & Win Pratt