David's midday weather

Today and tomorrow will be similar with lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s, LOTS of humidity, and a few isolated thunderstorms both afternoons.
Tuesday, June 19th 2018, 12:25 pm EDT
Tuesday, June 19th 2018, 12:25 pm EDT

