UPDATE: Radio host Jeff Styles out of jail after arrest for aggravated assault, vandalism

Long-time Chattanooga radio personality Jeff Styles has been arrested for Aggravated Assault and Vandalism in connection with a Friday "road rage" incident.
Monday, June 18th 2018, 5:44 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, June 18th 2018, 5:44 pm EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.