CPD officers involved in shooting, on paid leave

Two Chattanooga officers are on paid administrative leave following an officer involved shooting Saturday.
Sunday, June 17th 2018, 6:18 pm EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.