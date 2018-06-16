CPD investigating allegation of criminal sexual conduct involving an officer

The Chattanooga Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation into an officer.
Saturday, June 16th 2018, 6:14 pm EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.