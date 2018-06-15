Johnthony Walker arrested for aggravated statotory rape

Walker is the driver of the Woodmore Elementary School bus that crashed in 2016, claiming the lives of six children.
Friday, June 15th 2018, 12:12 pm EDT
Updated:
Friday, June 15th 2018, 12:12 pm EDT

