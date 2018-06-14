State cites Lake Winnie for accident

Lake Winnie has received a warning citation for delaying notification of Sunday's incident at the amusement park where a woman was injured.
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 12:23 pm EDT
Updated:
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 12:23 pm EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.