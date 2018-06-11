David's midday weather

We will start the week with a continuation of the warm, muggy air hovering over us with spotty showers and thunderstorms.
Monday, June 11th 2018, 12:34 pm EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

Image
All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.