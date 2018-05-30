What the Tech? New privacy policies

Many privacy policies are confusing and not very transparent, but a new regulation requires companies to be upfront about their intentions.
Wednesday, May 30th 2018, 5:57 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, May 30th 2018, 5:57 pm EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

Image
All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.