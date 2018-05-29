Students take advantage of nationwide truck driver shortage

A nationwide truck driver shortage could impact how much you pay for shipping when online shopping.
Tuesday, May 29th 2018, 5:50 pm EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, May 29th 2018, 5:51 pm EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.