Paul's Tuesday evening planner

A southerly flow of humid air will be flying over us tonight and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will pop up overnight and into Wednesday.
Tuesday, May 29th 2018, 3:25 pm EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.